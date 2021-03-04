Elon Women’s Tennis Outlasts App State In Wednesday Afternoon Thriller
ELON, N.C. – Elon University women’s tennis outlasted Appalachian State, 4-3, to secure its fifth consecutive victory on Wednesday, March 3.
“I’m really proud of the way the team bounced back after a close doubles point,” head coach Elizabeth Anderson began. “Ali and Lizette got the momentum going quickly in singles, before Shauna set Victoria up to clinch. I thought the whole team showed a lot of grit and determination in their matches, especially Victoria. We look forward to trying to keep the momentum going against Charlotte this Friday.”
HIGHLIGHTS
– Victoria Saldh clinched the match for the Phoenix in a thrilling three-set battle, outlasting Maria Zacarias 6-4, 5-7, 7-5. Saldh fought back from a 5-4 deficit in the final set to guide Elon to its fifth straight win. With the win, Saldh improved to 5-0 in No. 1 singles this season.
– Alison O’Dea got the momentum started for Elon, making quick work of Peri Tippins, 6-3, 6-0 in straight sets. O’Dea remained a perfect 4-0 in No. 6 singles and has now won three consecutive matches overall.
– Lizette Reding continued her hot start to the season, taking down Virginia Poggi in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0. Reding is now on a six-match win streak in the No. 3 slot and is tied for the team-lead with eight singles victories in her nine matches played.
– Shauna Galvin picked up her fifth win in a row, defeating Sandra Anglesjo 6-4, 6-4. Galvin moved to 3-0 in the No. 5 singles slot this season with the win.
– The combination of Sofia Edo and Victoria Saldh picked up their team-leading sixth doubles victory this season, defeating Virginia Poggi and Peri Tippins 6-2. It was the Phoenix’s lone doubles win on the day.
UP NEXT
The Phoenix will be back in action on Friday, March 5, when it hosts Charlotte at 2 p.m. at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Elon’s campus.
RESULTS
Doubles
1. Zacarias, Maria/Aleshina, Ksenia (APP) def. Sibel Tanik/Shauna Galvin (ELON) 6-4
2. Anglesjo, Sandra/Figueras, Helena (APP) def. Alison O’Dea/Lizette Reding (ELON) 7-6 (8-6)
3. Victoria Saldh/Sofia Edo (ELON) def. Tippins, Peri/Poggi, Virginia (APP) 6-2
Singles
1. Victoria Saldh (ELON) def. Zacarias, Maria (APP) 6-4, 5-7, 7-5
2. Aleshina, Ksenia (APP) def. Sibel Tanik (ELON) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
3. Lizette Reding (ELON) def. Poggi, Virginia (APP) 6-3, 6-0
4. Figueras, Helena (APP) def. Sofia Edo (ELON) 6-3, 7-5
5. Shauna Galvin (ELON) def. Anglesjo, Sandra (APP) 6-4, 6-4
6. Alison O’Dea (ELON) def. Tippins, Peri (APP) 6-3, 6-0
Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (6,3,5,4,2,1)
