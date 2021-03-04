Guess Who’s (2-0) for the 2021 Spring JV Football Season??? SWG Cowboys start off new season at (2-0) and do we have any other JV scores???(Other Winners include Dudley, Eastern Guilford and West Forsyth)

It was always fun to get those Thursday Night JV Football Scores in years past, and for this year, after two weeks have passed, we see the Southwest Guilford Cowboys sporting a (2-0) record for the 2021 Spring Football Season….SWG 20, Grimsley 6

More JV Football Scores:Eastern Guilford 30, Burlington Williams 22

West Forsyth 26, Page 22

Dudley 34, Southeast Guilford 0

Dudley Panthers(2-0)

Jackie Clark Johnson, coming through for us again this evening, with the final, as the SWG Cowboys won again….

Southwest Guilford JV’s 20, Grimsley 6

Dudley Panthers’ JVs also now at (2-0)…

Great job to the jv panthers improving to 2-0 after their victory over the Southeast Falcons, 34-0. — Dudley Football (@DBoyzFootball) March 5, 2021

I was reading somewhere earlier that the SWG JV team was playing Grimsley this week, but not totally/really sure if that was the case at all, for this week…Any way you slice it, the SWG Cowboys were Winners on this Thursday, 20-6…..

MaxPreps.com had SWG JV’s playing vs. Ragsdale, and that’s who the SWG Varsity is set to face on Friday……

(SWG JVs defeated Grimsley, on Thursday night.)

Last Thursday, the SWG JV’s knocked off the Bison, from High Point Central…..

More scores, if you have them, send them our way, and we would love to post them here…..

