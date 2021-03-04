Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling/NWA Icon Gone at age 76:Jim Crockett Jr./JCP has left us for the ‘Squared Circle’ in the sky, and “May The Circle Be Unbroken”!!!

**********Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling/NWA Icon Gone at age 76:Jim Crockett Jr./JCP has left for the ‘Squared Circle’ in the sky, and “May The Circle Be Unbroken”!!!**********

(With the stars we have implanted in the text above, that is our “Ten Star Salute”, to Jim Crockett Jr., from Jim Crockett Promotions.)

++++++++++Here is one line from the end of the old Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling shows, that I will never forget…“Promotional Considerations paid for by the following”.++++++++++

$$$$$ Jim Crockett Jr. was out there selling those shows, and making sure that they happened….RIP:Jim Crockett Jr.

from Bruce Mitchell, contributor to GreensboroSports.com:

Bruce Mitchell

God Speed to one of the foundations of sports and promotions in this part of the country, and someone who provided my friends and I with more fun than most people ever have, Jim Crockett Jr.

I lived my dream of being a certain kind of writer in large part because of your family. Thank you, sir.

Legendary Promoter Jim Crockett Jr. Passes Away

from Marc Middleton with WrestlingInc.com….www.wrestlinginc.com

Legendary pro wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr. has passed away at the age of 76.

The news of Crockett’s passing was first announced on Facebook by WWE Hall of Famer Robert Gibson of The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express.

“Rest In Peace Jim Crockett, Jr. You will be missed by so many,” Gibson wrote.

Crockett’s passing comes just days after he went into hospice care with kidney and liver issues.

Crockett Jr. was part owner and operator of the legendary Jim Crockett Promotions from 1977 until 1989. The company, which ran affiliated with the NWA, was started by his father, and was sold in 1988 to Ted Turner, who re-named it WCW. Crockett Jr. was a three-term NWA President, last serving in the role in 1991.

The official Facebook account of Crockett Sports Promotions noted last Friday that Jim Jr. had been hospitalized and was not doing well. It was later reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Crockett was in “grave condition” due to issues with his kidneys and liver, and had taken himself off dialysis. He reportedly passed away today, March 3.

AEW paid tribute to Crockett on Twitter tonight, writing, “AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Mid-Atlantic Wrestling and NWA promoter Jim Crockett, Jr. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.”