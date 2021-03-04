Mid-State 2A/3A Athletic Conference All-Conference Basketball Teams:Kim Furlough and Kellen Parrish from Northern Guilford High School, Coaches of the Year
Courtesy of Leigh Hebbard, Guilford County Schools Athletic Director
Mid-State 2A/3A Athletic Conference
2020-2021
All-Conference Summary
Men’s Basketball
All-Conference
1. Darius Kane………………………..Eastern Alamance
2. Matthew Wright……………………McMichael
3. Michael Lyons …………………….McMichael
4. Makel Smith ……………………….Morehead
5. Stefan McLaughlin……………….Morehead
6. LucasLynn …………………………Morehead
7. Barry Tate…………………………..Northeast Guilford
8. Nolan Hodge……………………….Northern Guilford
9. Jackson Helms ……………………Northern Guilford
10. Manny Elliott ……………………….Northern Guilford
11. AdonijahWhitley…………………..Northern Guilford
12. Tae Bailey…………………………..Person
13. JaSeil Bumphus…………………..Person
14. Tymaureon Outlaw ………………Person
15. ColbyDoss ………………………….Rockingham County
16. Logan Adams …………………….Western Alamance
17. Xander Ward ……………………..Western Alamance
Player of the Year: Darius Kane ~ Eastern Alamance
Player of the Year: Nolan Hodge ~ Northern Guilford
Coach of the Year: Kellen Parrish ~ Northern Guilford
Women’s Basketball
All-Conference
1. Hali Watkins……………………..Eastern Alamance
2. Laila Anderson………………….Eastern Alamance
3. Amiyah Evans…………………..Eastern Alamance
4. Faith Robertson ………………..McMichael
5. Jayda Hairston………………….McMichael
6. Jamea’ Thomas ………………..Morehead
7. Kelsey Barrow…………………..Northeast Guilford
8. Taylor Haynes…………………..Northern Guilford
9. Jadyn Newsome ……………….Northern Guilford
10. Jasmine Harris………………….Northern Guilford
11. Aaliyah Jones …………………..Person
12. Madison Dunkley ………………Person
13. Alexzia Thompson …………….Person
14. Hope Smith………………………Rockingham County
15. Skyler Fowler ……………………Rockingham County
16. Lydia Stucker……………………Western Alamance
17. Allison Quinn…………………….Western Alamance
Player of the Year: Hali Watkins ~ Eastern Alamance
Player of the Year: Lydia Stucker ~ Western Alamance
Coach of the Year: Kim Furlough ~ Northern Guilford
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.