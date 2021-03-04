Mid-State 2A/3A Athletic Conference All-Conference Basketball Teams:Kim Furlough and Kellen Parrish from Northern Guilford High School, Coaches of the Year

Courtesy of Leigh Hebbard, Guilford County Schools Athletic Director

Mid-State 2A/3A Athletic Conference

2020-2021

All-Conference Summary

Men’s Basketball

All-Conference

1. Darius Kane………………………..Eastern Alamance

2. Matthew Wright……………………McMichael

3. Michael Lyons …………………….McMichael

4. Makel Smith ……………………….Morehead

5. Stefan McLaughlin……………….Morehead

6. LucasLynn …………………………Morehead

7. Barry Tate…………………………..Northeast Guilford

8. Nolan Hodge……………………….Northern Guilford

9. Jackson Helms ……………………Northern Guilford

10. Manny Elliott ……………………….Northern Guilford

11. AdonijahWhitley…………………..Northern Guilford

12. Tae Bailey…………………………..Person

13. JaSeil Bumphus…………………..Person

14. Tymaureon Outlaw ………………Person

15. ColbyDoss ………………………….Rockingham County

16. Logan Adams …………………….Western Alamance

17. Xander Ward ……………………..Western Alamance

Player of the Year: Darius Kane ~ Eastern Alamance

Player of the Year: Nolan Hodge ~ Northern Guilford

Coach of the Year: Kellen Parrish ~ Northern Guilford

Women’s Basketball

All-Conference

1. Hali Watkins……………………..Eastern Alamance

2. Laila Anderson………………….Eastern Alamance

3. Amiyah Evans…………………..Eastern Alamance

4. Faith Robertson ………………..McMichael

5. Jayda Hairston………………….McMichael

6. Jamea’ Thomas ………………..Morehead

7. Kelsey Barrow…………………..Northeast Guilford

8. Taylor Haynes…………………..Northern Guilford

9. Jadyn Newsome ……………….Northern Guilford

10. Jasmine Harris………………….Northern Guilford

11. Aaliyah Jones …………………..Person

12. Madison Dunkley ………………Person

13. Alexzia Thompson …………….Person

14. Hope Smith………………………Rockingham County

15. Skyler Fowler ……………………Rockingham County

16. Lydia Stucker……………………Western Alamance

17. Allison Quinn…………………….Western Alamance

Player of the Year: Hali Watkins ~ Eastern Alamance

Player of the Year: Lydia Stucker ~ Western Alamance

Coach of the Year: Kim Furlough ~ Northern Guilford