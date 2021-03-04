Ric Flair has something to say about the UNCG Spartans and their Fundraising Efforts
Check out the video below…Ric Flair has something to say about UNCG’s fundraising efforts…
The Nature Boy himself, @RicFlairNatrBoy, believes in the G. How about you?https://t.co/5DkJQUr4t0#BelieveInTheG pic.twitter.com/5UmScvVwKN
— UNCG Athletics (@uncgspartans) March 4, 2021
