Ric Flair has something to say about the UNCG Spartans and their Fundraising Efforts

Posted by Andy Durham on March 4, 2021 at 8:08 pm under College, Photos, Video | Be the First to Comment

Check out the video below…Ric Flair has something to say about UNCG’s fundraising efforts…

Tags: , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top