Rodriguez Goes Three-for-Three with Two RBI in Greensboro’s Extra-inning Win at Pfeiffer

MISENHEIMER, N.C.—Greensboro College’s Jacob Rodriguez posted a three-for-three effort at the plated and scored the game-winning run as the Pride claimed a Wednesday evening non-conference victory over USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) member Pfeiffer University, 6-5, in ten innings.

Rodriguez bolstered the Pride (4-2) at the plate twice on the afternoon in his three-for-three effort. Rodriguez sparked the Pride’s two-run rally in the top of the fourth inning with a single to center field to post Greensboro’s second run of the contest. Rodriguez drove in one more run in the top of the seventh inning as he faced two outs with runners on first and second base. Rodriguez connected on a single to center field that brought home Devin Summers to claim a 4-0 lead.

Alex Morales provided an insurance run for the Pride in the top of the eighth inning after a Kendal Tucker double led off the inning. Morales connected on a single to right field as the Pride went up, 5-2.

Pfeiffer countered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning and then posted a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning capped by a Bryan Kowalski single with two outs to tie the game, 5-5.

The Pride drew three consecutive walks with two outs in the top of the tenth frame to load the bases. With Hunter Curtis at the plate, Josh Topper threw a wild pitch that brought Rodriguez home to give the Pride the advantage back. Layton Helms shut down the door on the Falcons in the bottom half-inning to seal the extra-inning victory.

Greensboro starting pitcher Clayton Slater threw four shut-out innings, surrendering just two hits. He struck out four batters on the afternoon. Slater only faced multiple baserunners once in his outing. After a one-out single that placed runners on first and second base, with one out, Slater induced two pop flies to retire the Falcons and exit the inning unharmed.

Helms (1-0) claimed the win in a two-inning relief outing for the Pride where he struck out two batters and walked two.

Topper (0-1) took the loss for Pfeiffer, walking four batters and fanning two.

The Pride returns to action Friday with a 3 p.m. non-conference contest at USA South Athletic Conference member Brevard.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director