Update on Young Girl injured in car crash involving Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid

Attorney: Young girl injured in Britt Reid crash ‘likely has permanent brain damage’

from Blake Harper with YardBarker.com:/www.yardbarker.com

Despite waking up from a coma, five-year-old Ariel Young remains hospitalized in Missouri after being injured during a crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid. Tom Porto, the Young family’s attorney, gave an update on “Good Morning America,” saying that Ariel likely suffered brain damage due to the “serious life-altering event.”

“She’s awake, which is a huge development,” Porto said. “She likely has permanent brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life. She’s not walking—it’s a sad, sad, sad story.”

The crash occurred on February 4, just days before Reid was set to coach in the Super Bowl. Reid’s truck crashed into two vehicles parked on the side of the highway near Arrowhead Stadium, causing Ariel and another child to be injured.

Reid, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, admitted to the police to having “two or three drinks” along with prescription alcohol before driving, but no charges have currently been filed against him, as police are still awaiting an official toxicology report.

“We’re going to be advocating for the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt could ever receive,” Porto said.

The Chiefs decided not to renew Reid’s contract following the injury, and he did not join the team for the Super Bowl on Feb. 7.