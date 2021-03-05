Elon Men’s Basketball Guards McIntosh & Burford Earn All-CAA Honors

RICHMOND, VA. – Elon University men’s basketball sophomore guard Hunter McIntosh was named to the Colonial Athletic Association All-Conference Second Team, while freshman guard Darius Burford earned All-Rookie honors, the league office announced on Friday, March 5.

Following a stellar second season with the Phoenix, McIntosh becomes just the third player since Elon joined the CAA in 2014-15 to earn All-Conference Second Team honors, joining Marcus Sheffield (’20) and Tyler Seibring (’17,’18,’19). McIntosh rounded out the season leading the Phoenix in scoring at 15.5 ppg, also ranking ninth overall in the CAA. The sophomore out of Snellville, Ga. led the conference in 3-PT field goals made per game (2.9), while finishing second in 3-PT field goal percentage (37.4%) and free throw percentage (90.7%). McIntosh started in all 15 of Elon’s games this season, scoring in double figures 11 times, including a career-high 30-point performance against Delaware on Jan. 31.

In just his first season at Elon, Burford garnered All-Rookie honors, becoming the fifth Phoenix student-athlete to earn the distinction since Elon joined the CAA. Burford rounded out the season averaging 8.6 points per game, 3.0 rebounds per game and a team-leading 1.5 steals per game, which also ranked fifth overall in the conference. The freshman out of Bolingbrook, Ill., dropped a season-best 27 points, seven rebounds and four steals against William & Mary, in route to sweeping the CAA Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week on Feb. 22. Burford also picked up CAA Rookie of the Week the following week (March 1) after averaging 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in games against William & Mary and UNCW respectively.

Elon opens the 2021 Hercules Tires CAA Championship on Saturday, March 6, against Towson. Tipoff in the contest is slated for 3 p.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank Center on the campus of James Madison, in Harrisonburg, Va.

2020-21 CAA Men’s Basketball Award Winners

1st Team

Matt Lewis, JMU

Dylan Painter, Delaware

Jalen Ray, Hofstra

Tyson Walker, Northeastern

Camren Wynter, Drexel

2nd Team

Zep Jasper, Charleston

Isaac Kante, Hofstra

Luke Loewe, William & Mary

Zane Martin, Towson

Hunter McIntosh, Elon

3rd Team

Ryan Allen, Delaware

James Butler, Drexel

Tareq Coburn, Hofstra

Vado Morse, JMU

Mike Okauru, UNCW

All-Rookie

Justin Amadi, JMU

Darius Burford, Elon

Kvonn Cramer, Hofstra

Connor Kochera, William & Mary

Jahmyl Telfort, Northeastern

All-Defense

Mehkel Harvey, William & Mary

Zep Jasper, Charleston

Luke Loewe, William & Mary

Dylan Painter, Delaware

Charles Thompson, Towson

Tyson Walker, Northeastern

Player of the Year: Matt Lewis, JMU

Coach of the Year: Mark Byington, JMU

Rookie of the Year: Connor Kochera, William & Mary

Defensive Player of the Year: Tyson Walker, Northeastern

Sixth Man of the Year: Jahmyl Telfort, Northeastern

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Tareq Coburn, Hofstra

Dean Ehlers Leadership Award: Tareq Coburn, Hofstra