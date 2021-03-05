Elon Softball Phoenix Falls to No. 17 South Carolina, UConn at Carolina Classic

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The Elon University softball team fell in a couple of contests on its first day at the Carolina Classic on Friday, March 5, suffering setbacks versus No. 17 South Carolina, 14-1, before dropping a 7-3 decision against UConn in its nightcap at Anderson Softball Stadium.

Game One: No. 17 South Carolina 14, Elon 1

South Carolina Box Score

The Gamecocks opened the first contest of the tournament with a 13-0 advantage through the first three innings of action. Elon was able to record two outs in the opening frame versus South Carolina before the Gamecocks rallied to plate two to take an 2-0 lead.

South Carolina then added a six spot in its home half of the second and another five in the third to take a commanding 13-0 advantage after three complete. The Phoenix scored its lone run of the game on a two-out, Megan Grant RBI single up the middle in the top of the fourth.

A sacrifice fly by the Gamecocks in the bottom of the fourth added their 14th run of the contest which eventually led to the 14-1 victory via run-rule.

Game Two: UConn 7, Elon 3

UConn Box Score

Much like in the opening game against South Carolina, Elon was doomed by a fast start by the Huskies. UConn came out with a 4-0 lead after the top of the first with the damage being done on a grand slam by Taylor Zatyk.

The Huskies added two more runs in the top of the third to move up 6-0 before Elon responded with a three spot in its home half of the fifth. Mekayla Frazier drew a free pass to lead off the inning and advanced to second on a single. A fielder’s choice on the next at bat moved Frazier to third with a runner on first before Rebecca Murray took the first pitch she saw over the left field fence for her first homer of the season. The three-run shot narrowed Elon’s gap to 6-3 with only one out in the frame, but the next two batters were retired on a strikeout and a lineout.

That would be as close the Phoenix would get as the Huskies added an insurance run in the top of the seventh to expand their lead to four, 7-3. Elon would be retired in order in the bottom half of the seventh to close out the game.

On Deck

Elon is back for the second day of the Carolina Classic tomorrow, March 6, facing host North Carolina at 4 p.m.