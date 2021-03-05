Greensboro College Men’s Golf Ranked Fourth in Stacked USA South Preseason Poll

ROME, Ga.—Greensboro College Men’s Golf placed fourth in the USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) Preseason Poll as announced by the conference late yesterday afternoon.

Greensboro is among a heavily crowded top-four in the USA South with all top four teams ranked in the top 15 of the Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll. Huntingdon and Methodist, who tied for first in the USA South preseason poll, are ranked as one of the top-five teams in the Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll. Piedmont, picked to finished third, is tied with Methodist for fifth in the coaches poll. Greensboro is 12th in the country as of the last release of the national rankings.

Greensboro started last Spring on a positive note after finishing seventh out of 18 teams in the Savannah Invitational before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season. Connor Brown finished in a tie for first for the Pride at two-under par.

The Pride participated in two fall tournaments this past September and October. Greensboro placed second in the four-team Transylvania Fall Invitational, beating out host Transylvania by 18 strokes. Eddie Gleeson placed fourth overall with a 54-hole score of 215 after carding a final-round 70. Zane Smith and Zachary Swink each cracked the top-five in a four-way tie. Each carded 216 over 54 holes with Smith posted a final-round 67 and Swink carding a final-round total of 70.

The Pride finished tenth out of eleven teams are the Camden Collegiate, hosted by Limestone in October. In a mostly Division II field, the Pride posted a team score of 904. Brown led the Pride with a 22nd-place finish in a tough field, which included a first-round score of 71 at the par-70 Camden Country Club.

The 2021 USA South Men’s Golf Tournament will be played April 22-24 at the Benvenue Country Club in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. The top-nine Conference teams according to the April 14th Golfstat rankings will advance to the tournament. Additionally, the top-three golfers, according to the April 14th Golfstat rankings, from teams which did not qualify for the tournament, shall compete as individuals.

The Pride opens their Spring season Monday at the Savannah Invitational in Savannah, Ga., in a two-day event hosted by Berry College.

2021 USA South Men’s Golf Coaches Preseason Poll

Rank Institution (1st Place Votes) Pts. t-1. Huntingdon^ (5) 76 t-1. Methodist (5) 76 3. Piedmont 62 4. Greensboro 56 5. LaGrange 44 6. Averett 42 7. N.C. Wesleyan 33 8. Maryville 30 9. Pfeiffer 18 10. Covenant 13 ^Defending Conference Tournament Champion (2019)

###WE ARE 1 PRIDE###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director