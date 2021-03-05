Shaq holds nothing Back:O’Neal is the “Real Deal” when it comes to his Wrestling Matches…..

Watch: Shaquille O’Neal gets hit with chair, breaks table in AEW match

Posted by/from Larry Brown Sports at YardBarker.com/www.yardbarker.com

Shaquille O’Neal is known to branch out well beyond the basketball world. The Basketball Hall of Famer has frequently found himself involved in the world of wrestling. His latest foray has been into All Elite Wrestling, where on Wednesday he had his first match.

Shaq teamed with Jade Cargill in a mixed tag against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday’s episode of “Dynamite.”

He dished out some punishment, but he took a bit too. He got hit with a chair and broke a table:(Check out Shaq going through the tables.)

Please send our condolences to the tables #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/OFY9v94zWw — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 4, 2021

When Shaq does something, he really goes all-in and doesn’t hold back.

Note to self: Never hit @SHAQ with a chair #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/X04qX68pWO — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 4, 2021

This match was the culmination of something that had been in the works for months.

In August, Shaq, who serves as an NBA analyst for TNT, signed a new contract with Turner Media. Through the deal, he negotiated to take part in some wrestling matches for AEW, which also airs on TNT. Shaq began picking a fight with Rhodes, which ultimately led to Wednesday’s match.