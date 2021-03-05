Spring High School Football Scores – March 5, 2021
Game of the Week Greensboro Sports Radio: Southeast Guilford (1-0) at Dudley (1-0) with Andy Durham.
UPDATE #9 – 11:40 PM
FINAL
Grimsley (2-0) – 27
East Forsyth (0-2) – 7
FINAL
Southeast Guilford (1-1) – 20
Dudley (2-0) – 42
Leaders for the Dudley Panthers’ offense were Jahmier Slade, Milan Summers, JonCarlos Miller and Mehki Wall….Summers had four TD’s and right at 100 yards rushing, Miller II had two TD’s, one rushing and one receiving, plus Wall had some great receptions and kickoff return for over 70 yards….Slade with at least two TD passes and he also threw for a couple of two-point conversions…Dudley Defense led by Elivs Berry, Christian Lane, Jaylen Richmond, Christian Lane, Jahrie Little, Logan Wright and others…..SEG got big games from Alex McCalop, Jaylen Fairley, Octavious Benton, Nick Caldwell and others…JonCarlos Miller II is becoming a Big Target for the Dudley Panthers, and every time Mehki Wall touches the ball, he is a threat to take it away, and be gone….Slade is settling in nicely, at QB, for the Dudley Panthers…Summers can not be tackled high, and you might get lucky and bring him on down, when you tackle him low/around the legs/ankles….
FINAL
Northwest Guilford (2-0) – 31
Western Guilford (0-2) – 12
How many TD’s for NWG’s Carson Cassetty??? He had five touchdowns last week, and how many did he get this week??? Dudley’s Milan Richmond had 3 TD’s last week and four(4) more this week, and he now has 7 TD’s on the season….
FINAL
Page (0-2) – 0
West Forsyth (2-0) – 45
FINAL
Northeast Guilford (0-2) – 6
Northern Guilford (2-0) – 67
FINAL
High Point Andrews (1-1) – 7
High Point Central (1-0) – 10
FINAL
Southwest Guilford (1-1) – 20
Ragsdale (1-1) – 21
FINAL
Burlington Williams (0-2) – 7
Southern Guilford (2-0) – 14
FINAL
Burlington Cummings (1-1) – 88
Smith (0-2) – 73
(We got our Final for this game from the FOX 8 Frenzy and to be honest with you, I have never seen a high school score like this one, before in my life…I would like to see the game recap on this one, anybody got it….Total yards, first downs, some of the players totals and more….Would like to see it…I have seen blowouts before, but have never really seen two teams get together for an offensive explosion like this one…Looking like the Fourth of July, in technicolor, in March.)
FINAL
Reidsville – 48
East Surry (1-1) – 14
FINAL
Glenn – 40
Parkland – 0
0 QT
Southwestern Randolph(0-0)
Eastern Guilford(1-0) Postponed
NorthernNighhawkFootball said,
Second week in a row starters only played a half. NG Scoring early and fast. Will be interested for this weeks game against Eastern Alamance. They will see how they really stack up.
Lenard threw for 4 TDs on 8 of 12 passing for 141 yds in the first quarter. Spreading the ball around to Manny Elliot, Terrell Timmons and Zion Crawford for TDs. Ran the ball the rest of the game.
Just good to be back on the field.
