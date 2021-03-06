Elon Men’s Tennis Phoenix Beats Paladins, 4-3

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s tennis team collected its seventh straight victory on Friday, March 5 when it defeated Furman 4-3 at Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.

“That was the best doubles we played in a while. I felt like we did a much better job today making adjustments,” said head coach Michael Leonard. “We didn’t execute on all courts like we wanted to in singles, but we were able to come through.”

HIGHLIGHTS

-In No.2 doubles, Kyle Frankel and Nicholas Condos clinched the doubles point with a 6-3 victory over James Roelofse and Ivan Mitric.

-Nicholas Campbell clinched the match with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Emil Westling in the No. 5 spot.

-Kyle Frankel improved to 7-0 on the season in singles with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Ivan Mitric.

-With the win, Elon improves to 7-1 on the season

UP NEXT

Elon will travel to Winston-Salem to face Wake Forest on Saturday, Mar. 13 at 6:00 p.m.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Akram El Sallaly / Chung-Han Tsai (ELON) def. Jake Bhangdia / Henrik Atlevi (FUR) 6-2

2. Kyle Frankel / Nicholas Condos (ELON) def. James Roelofse / Ivan Mitric (FUR) 6-3

3. Camilo Ponce / Nicholas Campbell (ELON) vs. Emil Westling / Drew Singerman (FUR) 7-6 (7-1)

Singles

1. Kyle Frankel (ELON) def. Ivan Mitric (FUR) 6-4, 6-2

2. Jake Bhangdia (FUR) def. Nicholas Condos (ELON) 6-3, 6-2

3. Henrik Atlevi (FUR) def. Akram El Sallaly (ELON) 6-3, 0-6, 6-4

4. Camilo Ponce (ELON) def. Drew Singerman (FUR) 6-0, 6-4

5. Nicholas Campbell (ELON) def. Emil Westling (FUR) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

6. James Roelofse (FUR) def. Jacob Bicknell (ELON) 6-3, 6-2

Order of Finish: Doubles: (2, 1, 3); Singles: (6, 2, 4, 1, 3, 5)