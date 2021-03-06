Elon Women’s Soccer Shuts Out Mount Olive in Season Opener, 2-0

ELON, N.C. — The Elon University women’s soccer team defeated Mount Olive in its season opener on Friday, March 5, 2-0.

“Overall, I’m very pleased. It was good to rotate the squad and and utilize some numbers,” said head coach Neil Payne. “We’re just really excited to be back.”

THE RUNDOWN

-Carson Jones scored the first Elon goal of the season at the 5:36 mark off of a penalty kick.

-Hannah Doherty connected with Jessica Carrieri on a corner kick for the final goal of the night.

NOTES

-Carrieri paced the Phoenix in shots over the course of the game (3), with two of them being on goal. Abby Fusca, Jasmine Bryant and Sarah Bevington followed with two shots apiece.

-In goal, freshman McKenna Dalfonso earned her first collegiate win, totaling three saves on the night.

-The Phoenix outshot the Trojans, 14-5.

-With the win, Elon moves to 1-0 on the season.

UP NEXT

Elon will be back in action when it faces UNCW in its conference opener at Rudd Field on Saturday, March 13. Game time is set for 6 p.m.