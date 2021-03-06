Game Report on North Carolina Leadership Academy-Cornerstone Charter Boys Soccer:NCLA behind Truhe, Donath, and Leister finds the back of the net
NCLA 2, Cornerstone Charter 0
NC Leadership Academy (4-2-1) 1 1 2 Cornerstone Charter (2-5) 0 0 0
NCLA
David Truhe 1 Goal
Zach Donath 1 Goal
Anakin Leister 2 Asts
Courtesy of Craig Shoemaker
Head Boys Basketball and Soccer Coach
The North Carolina Leadership Academy
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.