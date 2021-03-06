Glenn’s Elisabeth Dykes Makes School History Friday Night
From Twitter:
Last night Freshman Elisabeth Dykes made school history when she was successful on 4 extra points making her the first female to score a point for the Glenn Football program!!
From Twitter:
