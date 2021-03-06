Glenn’s Elisabeth Dykes Makes School History Friday Night

Posted by Don Moore on March 6, 2021 at 11:38 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

From Twitter:

Last night Freshman Elisabeth Dykes made school history when she was successful on 4 extra points making her the first female to score a point for the Glenn Football program!!

