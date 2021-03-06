Greensboro College Men’s and Women’s Swimming Place at ODAC Championships

LYNCHBURG, Va.—Greensboro College’s Spencer George earned the top finish for the Pride in day one of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships, held at the Liberty University Natatorium. The Pride men stand seventh with 30 points through day one while the women have no team score.

George scored the best finish of the day for the Pride in the men’s 50-yard freestyle event, posting a time of 21.92 seconds. George was in a tight race with a group of five Roanoke College swimmers in a battle for top spots as George was just .25 seconds off of a top-five finish. He was also .65 seconds off of the top spot. George also found himself in a stacked men’s 100-yard backstroke event posting a time of 57.37 seconds, good for ninth place. George was .55 seconds off of eighth place.

Ethan Wilson posted his best finish in the men’s 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.38 seconds while adding a 14th-place finish in the men’s 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.29.

Tess Perdue led the Pride women in the women’s 200-yard freestyle event, posting a time of 2:44.95, 4.54 seconds off of her seeded time. She also posted a 50-yard freestyle time of 33.57, 1.46 seconds down from her seeded time.

The Pride will finish competition at the ODAC Championships Sunday at Liberty University in a special two-day meet for the 2021 championships.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director