Greensboro College Plays First-ever Football Game on the College’s Campus in 48-14 Loss to Methodist

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Brandon Bullins threw for 376 yards and three touchdowns while running back Keyshawn Pete tallied three touchdowns rushing as visiting Methodist University collected a Saturday afternoon non-conference victory over Greensboro College, 48-14. The contest, played on Pride Field, marked the first-ever home football game on Greensboro’s campus after 23 seasons off-campus.

The Pride and the Monarchs dueled to a 7-0 Methodist advantage through the first quarter as the Pride forced a turnover-on-downs in Methodist’s first drive of the day. The Monarchs converted on their next three possessions spilling over into the second quarter as the Monarchs held a 21-0 lead.

Methodist opened the second half with a four-play, 65-yard drive to extend their lead. A Bullins 55-yard pass to Jamaar Moore on their next possession put the Monarchs in the end zone again, extending the lead.

The Pride began to grab momentum on the Methodist drive starting at the 9:13 mark of the third quarter when Da’Shaun Wallace forced a Keyshaun Pete fumble that Mike Jones (Eden, N.C./Morehead) recovered at the Pride’s 41-yard line. Greensboro then engineered a six-play, 59-yard drive where the Pride earned two first downs to set up David Loughry II’s 26-yard pass to Cale Matthews in the end zone to put the Pride on the board.

On the next kickoff, Methodist’s Kobe Praylow fumbled the ball after an eleven-yard return thanks to Jakym Clark’s efforts, giving the Pride back-to-back possessions. Greensboro did not wait to make Methodist pay for the turnover. The Pride ran a trick play where Deaven Hawkins took a pitch in the backfield and threw the ball to Matthews, again, who took it to the end zone for the Pride’s second-straight score.

Methodist posted a touchdown to end the third quarter with a two-run yard run from Pete and a fourth-quarter score on a Nate Jones fumble recovery as the Monarchs secured the win.

Loughry finished 16-for-30 for 111 yards and one touchdown. Matthews finished with six receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Pride’s receiving core.

Jamaar Moore led Methodist’s receiving core with six receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown. Kzavier McNiel posted 102 receiving yards.

Malik Hargrove led the Pride’s defense with eleven total tackles while Jones posted eight tackles and a sack. Juwarren Byrd posted seven tackles including a tackle for a loss while adding a pass breakup. Wallace finished with seven tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception.

Methodist posted 565 yards of total offense while the Pride posted 157. The Monarchs earned 28 first downs compared to eleven for the Pride. Greensboro won the turnover battle, 3-2, forcing two fumbles and intercepting one Methodist pass.

The Pride is scheduled to start USA South Athletic Conference play next Saturday, hosting North Carolina Wesleyan College on Pride Field at 1 p.m.

