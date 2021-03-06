Greensboro College Volleyball Posts Two Three-set Sweeps over N.C. Wesleyan

GREENSBORO, N.C.–Greensboro College’s Carly Uhlir tallied 22 total kills in the afternoon as the Pride claimed a Saturday afternoon doubleheader sweep of North Carolina Wesleyan College. The Pride claimed the first contest, an official USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) contest, 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-23), and the Pride took the non-conference contest that followed, 3-0 (25-11, 28-26, 25-18).

Uhlir posted a .231 hitting percentage in the opener. She was one of two Pride (2-0, 1-0 USA South) players with double-digit kills in the opening contest and tallied a double-double by adding a team-leading 18 digs. Hailey Stout (Elon, N.C./Western Alamance) was the remaining Greensboro hitter with a double-double in the opening contest, posting ten kills and 14 digs while hitting .128. Olivia Norris tallied 28 assists and ten digs while earning three kills.

The Pride .119 as a team in the first contest while holding the Battling Bishops to just a .067 hitting percentage. Greensboro opened the contest hitting .176 and holding N.C. Wesleyan’s hitting percentage to .000. Greensboro only allowed two service aces as the Pride posted eight on the Battling Bishops.

The Pride smashed the Battling Bishops in the opening set of the second match. The Pride out-hit the Battling Bishops with Greensboro hitting .294 and N.C. Wesleyan hitting -.094. Greensboro’s hitting percentage soared throughout the match as Greensboro hit .308 in set two and .382 to close out the third set. The Pride only produced two attack errors in the final set.

Uhlir was the lone Pride player with double-figure kills with 12 as she added nine digs with a .276 hitting percentage. Sarah Oakes hit .500 for the match with nine kills and tallied four total blocks. Norris notched 38 assists with 11 digs while Lauren Mantel led the back row with 12 digs.

Lauren Weaver lead N.C. Wesleyan in match one with 12 kills and four total blocks. She tallied six kills in the second match. Michaela Seawell tallied six kills in match one and posted eight in match two while totaling 15 digs over the afternoon.

The Pride returns to the court Wednesday evening, hosting Methodist University for a 7 p.m. USA South matchup. This is the lone matchup this season where the Pride will not play a second non-conference match with a USA South East Division opponent.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director