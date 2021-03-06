Guilford Men’s Soccer Hosting W&L in ODAC Clash

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford men’s soccer team makes its 2021 home debut on Sunday, March 7th, when it hosts ODAC rival Washington & Lee in a 3 p.m. match at Armfield Athletic Center.

The Quakers have won two of their last three matches at home dating back to October 2020. They began the month with a 2-0 win over Eastern Mennonite (Oct. 5) and rebounded from a 2-1 setback to Bridgewater (Oct. 12) by closing out the home slate with a 1-0 victory against Virginia Wesleyan (Oct. 23).

Guilford opened the 2021 season with a 2-2 double overtime draw against Virginia Wesleyan on Sunday, February 28th. The Quakers (0-0-1) struck first when Logan Haustein drove the ball into the high left corner of the goal at the 6:25 mark of the first half. Virginia Wesleyan answered with just over three minutes left in the frame when passes from Noah McBridge and Evan Kastetter found their way to Matthew Goldberg, who found the back of the net at the 41:38 mark.

Virginia Wesleyan took its first lead of the game, 2-1, just over eight minutes later when Kastetter scored an unassisted goal. The back-and-forth battled continued between the two teams when sophomore Kenny Nzekwe tied the match at 2-2 with an unassisted goal at 51:57.

Guilford attempted five of its 26 shots in the overtime sessions, while Virginia Wesleyan combined for eight shots in the overtime frames.

Guilford’s senior goalkeeper, Zach Van Kampen, made nine saves over the course of the match. Meanwhile, the Quakers offense attempted 26 shots (13 SOG), led by Nzekwe who finished with a team-high 10. Sebastian Salas attempted four shots over the course of the match.

Washington & Lee (0-0-1) also played to a tie (1-1) in its season opener against Roanoke. Sophomore defender Austin Sholes scored the equalizing goal late in the second half, as the Generals salvaged a season-opening draw, 1-1, on the road against Roanoke.

With the Maroons leading in the 85th minute, Sholes picked up a loose ball in a scrum in front of the net and beat the keeper to equalize. Both teams had their share of chances to win in the two overtime periods with four shots apiece, but neither side found the back of the net.

Roanoke took the initial lead of the game in the 35th minute when a foul occurred in the box. Junior forward Liam Camilleri took the penalty kick and put it past junior keeper Michael Nyc for the game’s first tally.

For more information on Guilford men’s soccer check out www.guilfordquakers.com.