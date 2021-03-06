Guilford Quakers, Panthers Square Off Sunday in Women’s Tennis

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford women’s tennis team returns to the court on Sunday, March 7th, when it hosts Ferrum in an ODAC conference match at Dorothy Ragsdale McMichael ’37 Centennial Class Courts.

It marks the second match of the season for the Quakers, who suffered a 6-3 setback in the season opener against Roanoke on Sunday, February 27th. In that match, Guilford (0-1, 0-1 ODAC) claimed one of its three points in doubles action as the tandem of Madyson Schreiber and Hannah Perdue took down Jessica Kennedy and Lucy Collins by a score of 8-5 in No. 1 doubles.

Roanoke emerged with the No. 2 doubles victory as Olivia MacCluen and Halle Fernstrium won 8-3 over Hannah Arnett and Bea Niybizi. Teammates Sophie Bartholomaus and Margariet Bostoen earned an 8-1 win over Nya Reed and Alys Parker in the meeting of No. 3 doubles.

Schreiber earned her second win of the day in singles action with a 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Kennedy in No. 1 action. Perdue was also responsible for a singles point of the Quakers, winning 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 over Collins.

Roanoke grabbed four points in singles play, including Fernstrum’s 6-1, 6-1 win over Arnett in No. 3 play. Bostoen came through with straight set (6-0, 6-0) wins over Nyibizi.

The No. 5 singles match belonged to MacCluen, who posted a 6-1, 6-0 win over Reed. Bartholomaus picked up a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Jessica Fuentes for the Maroons.

Sunday marks the second match of the season for Ferrum, who will play Lynchburg on Saturday, March 6th. The Panthers had their season-opener against Randolph-Macon postponed. The Panthers finished 0-4 in an abbreviated 2019-20 slate, suffering setbacks to Salem College (6-3), Guilford (6-3), Lynchburg (9-0) and Johnson (Tenn.) (6-3) in succession.

For more information on Guilford women’s tennis check out www.guilfordquakers.com.