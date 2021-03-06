“Hometown Hero” Leads N.C. State back to the ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Game at the Greensboro Coliseum:Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) has Pack poised for a possible post-season appearance and a good one at that!!!!!

#3 NC State Beats Georgia Tech, Advances to Second-Straight ACC Tournament Title Game

Wolfpack set to face Louisville in the 2021 ACC Tournament championship game on Sunday at noon

from www.gopack.com:

GREENSBORO, N.C. – For the second season in a row, the third-ranked NC State women’s basketball team (19-2) punched its ticket to the ACC Tournament championship game with a 66-61 semifinals victory over Georgia Tech (15-8) Saturday afternoon inside the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Wolfpack advances to the title game for the 16th time in program history, and it marks the team’s first time reaching back-to-back ACC Tournament finals since it did so in 1990 and 1991. NC State will take on top-seeded and fifth-ranked Louisville on Sunday at noon, and the championship game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

NC State stared up at a deficit of as many as 10 points (53-43) after the Yellow Jackets hit their first two shots of the fourth quarter, but the Pack went on to score 23 of the last 31 points of the game from the 8:26 mark on to complete the comeback.

Senior Kai Crutchfield led the Pack’s attack in the fourth quarter with eight points in the final eight and a half minutes. She finished with 10 points on the day.

Elissa Cunane once again led all scorers on the floor with 23 points, shooting 8-of-13 from the field and hauling in nine rebounds. Kayla Jones (12 points) and Jakia Brown-Turner (10 points) also hit double figures in scoring on the day.

Crutchfield knocked down a clutch three pointer with 4:59 remaining in the game to bring the Pack within one, and minutes later, Cunane laid one in to give NC State a lead it would not relinquish at the 2:28 mark. It was the Pack’s first lead in nearly 20 minutes after Georgia Tech jumped ahead with 2:55 left in the second quarter.

Georgia Tech led by five points (33-28) at the half, marking just the fifth time this season that NC State has trailed after 20 minutes of action. The Pack’s win handed the Yellow Jackets just their second loss in 16 games this season during which they led at the break.

NC State locked in defensively in the fourth quarter, limiting Georgia Tech to 1-of-6 in the final four minutes and forcing three Yellow Jacket turnovers in a key stretch of their surge.

The Pack will turn its attention to preparing for Sunday’s tournament finale.