NCHSAA Basketball Championship Saturday Reports and Updates:Vance and Weddington among the Early Winners!!!/All of the Winners have collected their Medals/Awards!!!

NCHSAA 4A Women’s Basketball Championship

Vance 74 – Garner 38; Final

Site: Wheatmore HS

Most Outstanding Player Awards

Garner – Jerni Kiaku

Vance – Trinity Moreland

Kay Yow 4A Women’s Basketball Championship MVP

Leah Barringer (Vance)

4A Women’s Basketball Championship Recap:Vance blasts by Garner 74-38 for second straight state championship

TRINITY, NC – Leah Barringer exploded for 32 points on 10 for 12 shooting and a perfect seven of seven at the line to lead Z.B. Vance to a 74-38 win over Garner and their second straight state championship. Barringer was chosen as the Kay Yow 4A State Championship MVP for her performance.

Trinity Moreland added 15 points and nine rebounds on her way to being named the Most Outstanding Player for Vance. Amhyia Moreland contributed 11 points for Vance and led the game with 13 rebounds. The Cougars also got an outstanding performance from guard Tanajah Hayes who scored just eight points but set up nine assists and picked up four steals.

Garner struggled to get anything going throughout the game, shooting just 23.5% from the floor in the game. The Trojans were led by Jerni Kiaku who scored 14 points and had a pair of assists. She was named the Most Outstanding Player for Garner in the game.

Vance won the school’s second straight state championship after the NCHSAA Board of Directors declared each Regional Champion a Co-State Champion a season ago due to the cancellation of the Basketball State Championships due to COVID-19. Despite a month long pause due to a suspension of athletics by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System, the Cougars finished the year with a perfect 12-0 record and an I-Meck 4A Conference title.

Garner finished the season 17-1 on the year. They were 12-0 as the champions of the South Wake Athletic 4A. The Trojans won the Eastern Regional for the third time in school history but the first time since 1979.

The NCHSAA is committed to promoting and honoring outstanding sportsmanship and has partnered with the NC Farm Bureau to award Sportsmanship Awards to one athlete from each of the participating teams in recognition of excellence in sportsmanship throughout the year. The Sportsmanship Award winners for the game were Trinity Moreland from Vance and Kaniyah Bell from Garner.

Courtesy of JAMES ALVERSON, Director of Media for the NCHSAA

NCHSAA 3A Men’s Basketball State Championship

Weddington 56, Northwood 47 – Final

Site: Providence Grove HS

Most Outstanding Player Awards

Weddington – A.J. Cook

Northwood – Jarin Stevenson

Charlie Adams 3A Men’s Basketball Championship MVP

Chase Lowe (Weddington)

3A Men’s Basketball Championship Recap:Weddington captures their first state championship with efficient 56-47 win over Northwood

CLIMAX, NC – Weddington pushed their way past Northwood 56-47 thanks to a quartet of players in double figures led by junior guard Chase Lowe’s 14 points. Lowe was named the Charlie Adams 3A Most Valuable Player in the game, leading the Warriors to their first state championship in Men’s Basketball.

The two teams were not separated by much, with Weddington outscoring the Chargers by three in the first, third and final quarter of the game. The Warriors were slightly more efficient from beyond the arc, making six of their 16 attempts while Northwood connected on six of their 21 from three.

A.J. Cook was selected as the Most Outstanding Player for Weddington, chipping in 10 points and working hard to break the Northwood press. Other double figure scorers for the Warriors were Brock Bowen who had 11 points and five assists while Kyle Frazier added 12 points.

Northwood was led by freshman Jarin Stevenson who scored 13 points and grabbed 6 rebounds while dishing out five assists and swatting one shot. He was named Northwood’s Most Outstanding Player in the game. Fellow freshmen Drake Powell and Frederico Whitaker both had outstanding games as well. Powell led the team in scoring with 15 points while Whitaker scored 12 and dished out six assists.

Weddington finished the season 18-0, they were 13-0 in the Southern Carolina 3A where they were undefeated for the first time in school history. Weddington captured the school’s first Western Regional Championship in Men’s Basketball and first State Championship.

Northwood finished the season 14-2. The Chargers were 10-2 in the Big Eight 3A where they finished third in the regular season. The Chargers won the program’s fourth Regional Championship in program history.

The NCHSAA is committed to promoting and honoring outstanding sportsmanship and has partnered with the NC Farm Bureau to award Sportsmanship Awards to one athlete from each of the participating teams in recognition of excellence in sportsmanship throughout the year. The Sportsmanship Award winners for the game were Caleb Wetherbee from Weddington and Troy Arnold from Northwood.

JAMES ALVERSON, Director of Media for the NCHSAA

NCHSAA 2A Women’s Basketball State Championship Final

Shelby 77 – Farmville Central 62; Final

Most Outstanding Player (Shelby) – Ally Hollifield

Most Outstanding Player (Farmville Central) – Jordan Joyner

Kay Yow 2A State Championship Game MVP – Maraja Pass (Shelby)

NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Awards – Yahreia Peeler (Shelby) and Kenya Pittman (Farmville Central)

Courtesy of JAMES ALVERSON NCHSAA Media Director

NCHSAA 1A Women’s Basketball State Championship Game

Murphy 76 – Princeton 34, Final

NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Awards – Le’onna Nelson (Princeton) and Taylor Phillips (Murphy)

Most Outstanding Player (Murphy) – Sarah Pullium

Most Outstanding Player (Princeton) – Anna Taylor

Kay Yow 1A Women’s Basketball Championship Most Valuable Player – Torin Rogers

Courtesy of JAMES ALVERSON Media Director for the NCHSAA

NCHSAA 1A Men’s Basketball State Championship Final

Wilson Prep 65 – Lincoln Charter 58, Final

NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Awards – Malik Bryant (Wilson Prep) & Sam Bruce (Lincoln Charter)

Wilson Prep Most Outstanding Player – Nasiar Blackston

Lincoln Charter Most Outstanding Player – Sam Cogan

Charlie Adams 1A State Championship Game MVP – Devyn Bullock (Wilson Prep)

Courtesy of JAMES ALVERSON Media Director for the NCHSAA

NCHSAA 2A Men’s Basketball State Championship Final

Farmville Central 113 – Hendersonville 98, Final

NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Awards – Amaris Quenum-Stewart (Farmville Central) & Alex Lemmens (Hendersonville)

Farmville Central Most Outstanding Player – Jah Short

Hendersonville Most Outstanding Player – Keenan Wilkins

Charlie Adams 2A Men’s Basketball State Championship MVP – Terquavion Smith (Farmville Central)_

Courtesy of JAMES ALVERSON Media Director for the NCHSAA

NCHSAA 3A Women’s Basketball State Championship Final

Jesse Carson 51 – Asheboro 40, Final

NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award Winners – Ellen Long (Asheboro) and Carleigh Perry (Carson)

Carson Most Outstanding Player – Ellie Wilhelm (Carson)

Asheboro Most Outstanding Player – Diamond McDowell (Asheboro)

Kay Yow 3A Women’s Basketball State Championship MVP – Carleigh Perry (Carson)

Courtesy of JAMES ALVERSON Director of Media for the NCHSAA