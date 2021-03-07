Generals Earn 2-0 Win in Guilford MSOC Home Opener

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Washington & Lee scored one goal in each half as it earned a 2-0 victory over Guilford in the home opener for the Quaker men’s soccer team on Sunday, March 7th.

The first goal of the game came at the 14:08 mark, when Jack Rawlins drove home a pass from Charley Colby, giving Washington & Lee the early 1-0 advantage. Just over 18 minutes into the second half, Grant McCarty found an open Haden Biering for the second Generals goal, which resulted in a 2-0 lead.

Washington & Lee (1-0-1, 1-0-1 ODAC) finished the afternoon with 30 shots, including 14 shots on goal. Michael Kutsanzira led the unit with nine shots (four SOG), while Samuel Bass had five and Grant McCarty closed with three.

Guilford, which slipped to 0-1-1 on the slate, had five shots (one shot on goal). Quakers goalkeeper Zach Van Kampen finished the match with 10 saves after facing 12 shots on goal over the course of the afternoon. Michael Nyc picked up the win for the Generals making one save.

Guilford returns to action on Sunday, March 14th when the Quakers host Lynchburg at 4 p.m.