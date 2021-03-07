High Point WSOC Utilizes Explosive Offensive For Fourth Straight Win

Site: High Point, N.C. (Vert Stadium)

Score: High Point 5, UNC Asheville 0

Records: High Point (4-0, 3-0), UNC Asheville (0-2, 0-2)

Next HPU Event: Wednesday, March 10th, — vs Gardner-Webb (High Point, N.C.)

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point University women’s soccer team put their offensive firepower on full display in their 5-0 victory over UNC Asheville on Saturday (March 6th) evening. High Point saw four different players provide goals in the win. Emma Schossler led the way with a brace as Juliette Vidal, Salomê Prat, and Magdalena Schwarz all added one each as well. The Panthers add a fourth win to their streak as they are currently enjoying the best start in program history. High Point has yet to concede a goal this season.

“I feel that we had a great result today and I am excited about how the team came out and played”, Coach Brandi Fontaine said after the 5-0 win. “We started a little shaky but we were able to fall into the game plan that we wanted to move forward with. We were really happy with the performance today.”

Both teams matched each other defensively for the first forty minutes of the contest, HPU did take six more shots than the Bulldogs and controlled possession in the first with 74%. The Panthers’ opportunity to break the tie came in the 40th minute as Schossler was fouled in the box. Vidal stepped up to take the penalty and kicked it to the left of the goal to put it away and give High Point a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

Less than three minutes into the second half HPU found their second goal of the contest as Magdalena Schwarz finished a ball in the box that was sent in off of the head of Sam Gerhart. Schwarz’s first career HPU goal made it 2-0 in the 49th minute of the game.

The Panthers didn’t rest with a two-goal lead they kept the pressure on. Mackenzie Mullins lobbed a beautiful ball from deep into the box where Prat connected with it to score High Point’s third goal of the day. Prat scored in the 57th minute to elevate the lead to 3-0. The two-time Big South freshman of the week Prat scored her third goal of the season in just four games.

Schossler scored her first goal of the season in the 69th minute as Alex Deperno sent a ball into the box, that was similar to the one of Mullins earlier in the half, as Schossler tracked it down in traffic in the box as the ball sailed in for HPU’s fourth goal of the game.

High Point added an exclamation mark on the win as they added a fifth goal in the 83rd minute of the game as Lauren Mazich crossed a ball into the box for Schossler who slid and sunk the ball into the net for her second of the day.

While the Panther offensive play was explosive in the win against the Bulldogs, the High Point defense was just as impressive only allowing one shot and one corner kick from UNC Asheville during the entire contest.

With the win, the Panthers improve to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in Big South play. The win marked High Point’s fourth shutout in a row.

UP NEXT: High Point looks to continue their hot start as they welcome Gardner-Webb on Wednesday (March 10th) in what will be a rematch of last season’s Big South Semifinal matchup. The game will kick off at 7:00 PM and will be streamed on ESPN+.