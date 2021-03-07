HPU Track Recaps from Saturday – March 6, 2021

Panther Men Open Season in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The High Point University men’s track and field team completed their first weekend back of outdoor competition. Terris Burton II, Carter Clasper, Larry Coaxum, Chris Van Niekerk, and Rob Greer all finished first in their events individually. The High Point A team in the 4×400 relay finished first as a team. Representing that team was Burton, Clasper, Paul Gore, and Gabriel Stainback.

Burton finished first in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 54.24. The HPU A team relay finished first as a team with a time of 3:19.29. Carter Clasper returned to outdoor competition with a first place mark of 4.70 in the pole vault. Stainback placed second behind Clasper with a mark of 4.70m.

Adam Craig and Cole Holliday each finished fourth and fifth in the pole vault.

Reigning Big South Field Athlete of the week Chris Van Niekerk continues to succeed. Van Niekerk finished first in both the shot put and the discus. Van Niekerk threw for 52.53m in the discus he also registered a mark of 17.51m for the shot put. Also, in throws, Rob Greer finished first in the javelin with a mark of 60.20m. Anthony Villavicencio placed third in the hammer with a personal best throw of 46.33 m.

Larry Coaxum posted a first-place finish in the triple jump as Coaxum’s mark measured out to be 13.83m.

UP NEXT: Sydney Horn will be representing HPU at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Friday, March 12th.

High Point Women Complete Seahawk Invitational

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The High Point University women’s track and field team completed their first weekend back of outdoor competition in 2021. Mackenzie Horn, Letizia Jessica Marsico, and Jordan Morrison were the three Panthers that placed first in Wilmington.

Mackenzie Horn placed first in her first outdoor pole vault event in two years. Mackenzie Horn’s mark of 4.12 lifted her to her first outdoor pole vault win outdoors this season.

Marsico posted first and fourth-place finishes in the women’s discus and women’s shot put. In the second place finish she recorded a mark of 12.56m in the shot put. Marsico finished first in the discus with a mark of 46.18m just shy of her personal best of 46.32.

Leah Bolden had a good day as she was member of the High Point 4×400 relay team that placed first with a time of 3:58.90. She ran along side Morrison, Taylor Arthur, and Zhamoura McPhail. Bolden finished second in the women’s 200 as well as in the women’s 100 where she finished third.

Returning Graduate student, Madison Reynolds finished fourth out of ten competitors in the long jump with a mark of 5.18m.

Alicia Dawson placed second overall in the triple jump with a mark of 11.71m.

UP NEXT: Sydney Horn will be representing HPU at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Fayetteville on Friday, March 10th.