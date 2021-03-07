Mihindou Scores Twice, Late Pfeiffer Goal Sinks Greensboro College

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Caleb Bratager’s penalty-kick goal in the final minute of Sunday afternoon’s USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) contest proved to be the game-winning goal as Greensboro College fell to Pfeiffer, 3-2.

Pfeiffer drew the first goal in the tenth minute as the Falcons held an early possession advantage. Off a deflected shot from Nigel Johnson, Caleb Bratager found a hole in a crowded 18-yard box to take the early advantage.

The Pride began to gain possession and momentum in the second portion of the first half. After a stretch where the Pride drew multiple corner kicks in the 35th and 36th minute, Darli Mihindou (Greensboro, N.C./Eastern Guilford) recovered a loose ball in the Pride’s offensive third, dribbled to the top of the 18-yard box, and beat goalkeeper Johvany Herrera to the left as the Pride leveled the contest. Mihindou worked his magic again later in the second half, thanks to a feed from the far corner from Shelly Scott. Scott aired the pass from the right corner to the central box where Mihindou headed the ball to claim a 2-1 lead in the 68th minute.

Pfeiffer’s Caleb Livengood took a loose ball inside a crowded 18-yard box in the 85th minute to even the match for Pfeiffer. A foul in the box in the final minute gave Pfeiffer the penalty kick that proved to be the game-winning goal to earn the victory.

Mihindou finished with two goals on six shots. Jordy Briceno took two shots while Scott held the lone assist for the Pride was firing two hots.

Pfeiffer held the shot advantage, 20-15, but the Pride claimed a 6-5 edge in shots-on-goal. Both sides were even in corner kicks, 7-7.

Elmer Martinez (2-2) took the loss for the Pride in goal, stopped two shots. Herrera (2-2) made

four saves for Pfeiffer in the win.

The Pride returns to the field next Sunday, hosting Mary Baldwin University for a 2 p.m. USA South contest on Pride Field.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director