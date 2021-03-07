The Story behind the Smith-Burlington Cummings High School Football Game from Joe Sirera at the News and Record:Cummings 88, Smith 74 Final
Check out the story on this wild Friday night high school football game in the Spring…This game broke several state records…Post coming in by way of Twitter, and by way of Joe Sirera, at the News and Record and HSXtra.com…….
Cummings 88, Smith 74. And it wasn't a basketball score. Both coaches talk about Friday night's NCHSAA-record 162-point football game: https://t.co/ngZA5GUC8Y
— Joe Sirera (@JoeSireraSports) March 6, 2021
