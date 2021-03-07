Try something new, NC Fusion Boys Lacrosse!
Try something new, NC Fusion Boys Lacrosse!
++++++++++Refer a friend and you’ll be entered to win some NC Fusion gear!++++++++++
3V3 Introduction to Lacrosse combines aspects of box and field lacrosse while incorporating key attributes from basketball, soccer, hockey, baseball, and tennis. A fast-paced style of play that helps players learn how to move efficiently and correctly on the field, while also diminishing the learning curve for new players.
For ages 7-12
Each player needs to bring their own lacrosse stick and water bottle.
Soft sticks will be available for use if you do not own a stick.
Cleats are recommended but not required.
Contact lax@ncfusion.org with any questions.
LOCATION
Proehlific Park, 4517 Jessup Grove Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410
*OUTDOORS*
DATES AND TIMES
May 10, 14, 17, 21, 24
June 7
Time: 6:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.
*Events and locations are subject to change.
COST
$125
Please email lax@ncfusion.org with any questions.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.