Try something new, NC Fusion Boys Lacrosse!

3V3 Introduction to Lacrosse combines aspects of box and field lacrosse while incorporating key attributes from basketball, soccer, hockey, baseball, and tennis. A fast-paced style of play that helps players learn how to move efficiently and correctly on the field, while also diminishing the learning curve for new players.

For ages 7-12

Each player needs to bring their own lacrosse stick and water bottle.

Soft sticks will be available for use if you do not own a stick.

Cleats are recommended but not required.

Contact lax@ncfusion.org with any questions.

LOCATION

Proehlific Park, 4517 Jessup Grove Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410

*OUTDOORS*

DATES AND TIMES

May 10, 14, 17, 21, 24

June 7

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

*Events and locations are subject to change.

COST

$125

Please email lax@ncfusion.org with any questions.