William Beyer(Northern Guilford HS) Posts Seven Points, Davis Miller Six as Greensboro College Pride Lacrosse Beats Huntingdon, 20-6

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Greensboro College’s William Beyer (Greensboro, N.C./Northern Guilford) tallied four goals and three assists while Davis Miller tallied five goals as the Pride claimed a Sunday afternoon non-conference contest against USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) member Huntingdon College, 20-6.

Beyer scored the game’s first two goals as the Pride (4-0) dominated the first quarter. Five different goal scorers posted a goal in the remainder of the period as the Pride dominated possession in the early stages of the contest.

Huntingdon’s lone goal in the first half came at the 12:33 mark of the second quarter from Caden Bacz. The Pride continued their dominance for the rest of the half with two goals in that time span from Miller as the Pride went into halftime with a 12-1 advantage.

Beyer scored two goals within 36 seconds beginning at the 9:41 mark of the third quarter as the Pride continued to pour on the Hawks. Huntingdon showed some signs of life late in the quarter posting three of the next four goals including one on the man-advantage.

Miller posted two of the Pride’s final three goals in the fourth quarter as Greensboro cruised to the victory.

Beyer added two ground balls and a caused turnover to his seven-point afternoon. Miller added an assist to total six points while amassing six ground balls. Austin Abourjilie (Greensboro, N.C./Northwest Guilford) tallied four goals, the lone remaining member of the Pride to tally multiple goals. Tommy Barrett and Brandon Luft led the defense with three caused turnovers each.

Ian Bruggeman was the lone Huntingdon player with multiple goals, posting two. Mike Jones led the Hawks’ defense with four ground balls and a caused turnover.

The Pride held a wide 64-20 shot advantage over Huntingdon. The Hawks turned over the ball 37 times compared to the Pride’s 25 miscues. Greensboro held the advantage in clears, finishing 19-for-26 while Huntington posted a 17-for-29 effort. The Pride was 1-for-2 on the man-up while Huntingdon finished 1-for-4.

The Pride begins USA South Athletic Conference play Friday, hosting Pfeffier University for a 3 p.m. contest.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director