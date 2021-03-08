Carolina Gaters 2024 Elite Tryouts coming up on Saturday March 20

Carolina Gaters 2024 Elite Tryouts
Saturday March 20 9:00am-11:00am
Salvation Army/Boys and Girls Club
Freeman Mill Road

Coaches– Johnnie Richardson- Piedmont Classical High School Head Coach
Montrel Goldston- Piedmont Classical High School Asst Coach
Vic Rouse- Coach of Conference Champs Greensboro Academy Middle School

Trainer – Jimmy Hayes

