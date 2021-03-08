Davis Reynolds Third Place, Greensboro College Men Tied for Seventh through 36 Holes at Savannah Invitational

SAVANNAH, Ga.—Greensboro College’s Davis Reynolds posted a four-under par 36-hole effort as the Pride in a tie for seventh place in the 54-hole Savannah Invitational taking place at The Club at Savannah Harbor.

Reynolds carded a 70 through the first 18 holes on the strength of a bogey-free front nine where he posted three birdies. While Reynolds did not post a birdie on the back nine, he held his ground in the final nine holes of the first round to finish two-under-par. Reynolds battled through an eventful front-nine in his second 18-hole competition, but recovered on the back-nine to post a bogey-free finish to his second round and place third individually. Reynolds sits seven shots behind leader James Mishoe of cross-town rival Guilford College.

Connor Brown carded the second-lowest score for the Pride on the day. After carding a 76 in his first-round effort, Brown bounced back with a second-round 73 thanks to four birdies. The senior stands in a tie for 28th overall at five-over-par.

Brown is among seven players tied a five-over-par, including teammate Troy Stribling, who posted an even-par 72 in the first round. Stribling carded two back-nine birdies. After a one-over-par front-nine score, Brown finished the first round with a 35 on the back-nine holes to climb up the leaderboard early.

The Pride stand in a tie for seventh place with USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) foe Averett University. The Pride posted a score of 292 through 18 holes and then carded a score of 301 to bring their 36-hole total to 593 (+17). Cross-town rival Guilford stands at the top of the leaderboard at two-under-par followed by Methodist University at a one-over-par 577. Other fellow USA South foes Piedmont College (+2), Huntingdon College (+5), and LaGrange College (+11) round out the top-five teams.

The Pride concludes the final round of the Savannah Invitational tomorrow.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director