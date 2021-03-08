Elon Men’s Tennis Extends Win Streak to Eight with 5-2 Victory Over William & Mary

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s tennis team recorded its eighth consecutive victory of the season against conference rival William & Mary on Sunday, March 7, 5-2.

“We haven’t played at this level for a long time,” said head coach Michael Leonard. “We played so well in doubles and we knew they were going to come out and fight hard in singles. We really embraced that. Overall, I thought we played really well.”

HIGHLIGHTS

-Camilo Ponce and Nicholas Campbell clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 victory over Daniel Pellerito and Finbar Talcott in the No. 3 spot.

-Akram El Sallaly clinched the match with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Sebastian Quiros in No. 3 singles.

-Kyle Frankel improved to 8-0 on the season in singles with a 6-3, 6-0 over Brenden Volk in the No. 1 spot.

-In No. 6 singles, Chung-Han Tsai recorded his first singles victory of the season with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Talcott.

-With the win, Elon improves to 8-1 on the season and 1-0 against Colonial Athletic Association opponents.

UP NEXT

Elon will travel to Winston-Salem to face Wake Forest on Saturday, Mar. 13 at 6:00 p.m.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Chung-Han Tsai / Akram El Sallaly (ELON) def. Brenden Volk / George Davis (WMMT) 6-4

2. Kyle Frankel / Nicholas Condos (ELON) def. Joseph Brailovsky / Lev Kazakov (WMMT) 6-3

3. Camilo Ponce / Nicholas Campbell (ELON) def. Daniel Pellerito / Finbar Talcott (WMMT) 6-2

Singles

1. Kyle Frankel (ELON) def. Brenden Volk (WMMT) 6-3, 6-0

2. Lev Kazakov (WMMT) def. Nicholas Condos (ELON) 6-4, 6-0

3. Akram El Sallaly (ELON) def. Sebastian Quiros (WMMT) 6-4, 6-4

4. Camilo Ponce (ELON) def. George Davis (WMMT) 6-3, 6-4

5. Joseph Brailovsky (WMMT) def. Nicholas Campbell (ELON) 7-6, 6-7, 10-5

6. Chung-Han Tsai (ELON) def. Finbar Talcott (WMMT) 6-4, 6-4

Order of Finish: Doubles: (2, 3, 1); Singles: (1, 2, 6, 3, 4, 5)