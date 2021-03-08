Elon WLAX Phoenix Ranked #25 in IWLCA Coaches Poll

ELON, N.C.— The Elon University women’s lacrosse team enters this week ranked 25th in the nation, according to the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Coaches poll announced on Monday, March 8.

IWLCA Top 25

“While we appreciate being recognized as a top 25 team, our focus remains on us and keeping our standard of intensity in practice every day,” said head coach Josh Hexter.

In last week’s game against then #12 James Madison, the Phoenix defeated the Dukes for the first time in program history (6-5). The victory is also the Phoenix’s fifth all-time win against nationally-ranked opponents, improving the program record to 5-33 against top 25 teams.

The Phoenix will be back in action on Wednesday, March 10 when it hosts Radford at 5 p.m.