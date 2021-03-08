Former Professional Baseball Player shot and killed on Sunday night in Summerfield

from www.greensboro.com:/News and Record, and N&R reporter, Jamie Biggs…..

GREENSBORO — Authorities have identified a man fatally shot Sunday as a former professional baseball player.

Officers found Jeffrey Goldbach with a gunshot wound after responding to a shooting in the 7600 block of Cedar Chase Drive in northern Guilford County at about 9:25 p.m. Goldbach was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, but died as a result of his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brandon Christopher Hyde, 37, was arrested in connection with Goldbach’s death and charged with second-degree murder. Hyde was booked at the Greensboro Detention Center at 3:30 a.m. Monday. His bond is $75,000, according to the sheriff’s office’s website.

A second person was injured in the shooting, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities did not identify that person.

Goldbach, originally from Princeton, Indiana, was a second-round draft pick for the Chicago Cubs in 1998, according to an article published in the Evansville Courier & Press in May 2020.

The article said Goldbach was a business partner for a high-tech company in Greensboro and that he loved “taking his boys, Luke, 15, and Matt, 14, to Greensboro Grasshoppers games.”

CLICK HERE to read more on this story…..from the News and Record online….