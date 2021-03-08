From Sunday Afternoon:Greensboro College Women’s Basketball runs past Methodist Monarchs, 93-53(Mason on the mark with Seven 3-pointers/Knox locks in career-high 20 points)

Knox, Mason Lead Pride Past Methodist

from the Greensboro College Athletics Website:

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Junior Karli Mason drained seven three-pointers and scored 23 points, both game and career highs, in Greensboro College’s 93-53 basketball win over visiting Methodist University Sunday in the Pride’s home finale.

The Pride (6-8) led from start to finish and put five students in double-figure scoring. Greensboro also set season highs for points and three-pointers (13) in their fifth victory in six games. The 13 three-pointers rank fourth in school history.

Mason’s seven three-pointers stand second at Greensboro and mark the most by a Pride student since Nikki Wilborn made seven versus Mary Baldwin University in 2010. The 5-7 guard entered the game ranked ninth among NCAA Division III leaders in made three-pointers and stroked seven-of-14 trifectas Sunday. Her four first-half three-pointers resulted in 12 points and helped the hosts to a 52-29 intermission lead. Mason totaled seven rebounds, matched her career high with six assists, and made three steals in 34 active minutes.

Greensboro sophomore Iness Knox made six of her first seven field goals and tallied 15 of her career-high 20 points in the opening half. She added a game- and personal-best 10 rebounds for her first collegiate double-double. Junior teammate Destiny Timberlake added a career-high 14 points, eight boards, and five steals off the bench. Rookie Lauren Livingston added 13 points, all in the first half, and junior Briana Milton tallied 11 for coach Heather Macy’s club. Greensboro made 14 steals and forced 20 Methodist turnovers, which led to 34 Pride points.

Tysarea Alexander led Methodist (0-11) with 19 points and eight rebounds. The Monarchs managed just 28.8 percent shooting from the floor, including 4-of-21 (19%) from distance. Kadie Snipes added nine points for the visitors.

The teams close out the 2020-21 season when they meet in Fayetteville, North Carolina, at 6:00 p.m.