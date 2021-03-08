Greensboro College’s Malik Hargrove Named USA South Football Defensive Rookie of the Week

ROME, Ga.—Greensboro College’s Malik Hargrove was named the USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) Football Defensive Rookie of the Week as announced by the conference late this afternoon.

Hargove earned the honors after an eleven-tackle performance against Methodist last Saturday in the Pride’s first-ever home game on campus at Pride Field. The freshman tallied seven second-quarter tackles in the Pride’s secondary. The freshman cornerback from Warrenton, North Carolina proved to be big for the Pride in Methodist’s final drive of the second quarter, posting five tackles on the drive. The Pride withstood a six-minute drive from the Monarchs that eventually led to a missed field goal.

Hargrove led the team in tackles while also leading the team with seven solo tackles on the afternoon. The Pride’s defense forced three Methodist turnovers in the second half as the Pride mounted a comeback bid in the third quarter. Both third-quarter forced fumbles from the Pride lead to touchdowns as Greensboro earned the edge in the turnover battle over the Monarchs, 3-2.

The Pride takes the field again Saturday afternoon, formally starting USA South play with a 1 p.m. contest with North Carolina Wesleyan College on Pride Field.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director