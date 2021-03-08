Guilford Women’s Tennis Dominates Ferrum, 8-1
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford women’s tennis team put together a dominating performance on Sunday, March 7th, with its 8-1 victory over visiting Ferrum at the Dorothy Ragsdale McMichael Centennial Class Courts.
Guilford (1-1) claimed all three doubles points, including No. 1 doubles when Madyson Schreiber and Hannah Pardue downed Madison Wright and Morgan Hundley by an 8-1 margin. Quaker teammates Hannah Arnett and Bea Niybizi, who served as the No. 2 doubles team, posted an 8-1 victory over Tennessee Phillips and Emma Loughrey. The Quaker pair of Nya Reed and Alys Parker won by default.
Schreiber picked up her second point of the afternoon in No. 1 singles, defeating Wright by scores of 6-1, 6-0. Pardue provided Guilford with one of its five singles points with a straight set (6-0, 6-0) win over Phillips in No. 2 singles.
Arnett laid claim to a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Loughrey when the two clashed in No. 3 singles action. Reed added a point from the No. 5 seed for Guilford, posting a 6-0, 6-0 win over Sarah Estes. Jessica Fuentes was also responsible for a singles point, winning by default from the sixth seed.
The lone victory for Ferrum came from Morgan Hundley, who emerged with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Niybizi in No. 4 singles action.
Guilford returns to the court on March 19th when it heads to Virginia Wesleyan for a 2 p.m. match. For more information on Guilford women’s tennis check out www.guilfordquakers.com.
