High School Football for this Friday Night in Guilford County

Posted by Andy Durham on March 8, 2021

Here is your lineup of Guilford County Schools teams, and their games for this upcoming Friday night(March 12)…They now have set up, with almost all of the games, going with the 7pm kickoff…

For this Friday Night:
Grimsley(2-0) at High Point Central(1-1)

Dudley(2-0) at Smith((0-2)

Northern Guilford(2-0) at Eastern Alamance(2-0)….We are hearing this game will be set to kickoff at 6:30pm

Northwest Guilford(2-0) at Page(0-2)

Ragsdale(1-1) at Reidsville(1-0)

Southern Alamance(2-0) at Southeast Guilford(1-1)

Eastern Guilford(1-0) at Asheboro(0-2)

Rockingham County(1-1) at Northeast Guilford(0-2)

WS Parkland(0-2) at Southwest Guilford(1-1)

Western Guilford(0-2) at Mount Tabor(2-0)

Eastern Randolph(2-0) at High Point Andrews(1-1)

Southern Guilford(2-0) at Southwestern Randolph(0-0) Postponed

