HiToms Baseball Spring High School Baseball Classic Schedule for Week #2
Monday March 8:Camels vs. Rockies 4:30pm at Truist Field in High Point
Tuesday March 9:Wildcats vs. HiToms 4:30pm at Truist Field in High Point
Wednesday March 10:Nighthawks vs. Falcons 4:30pm at Truist Field in High Point
Thursday March 11:FHE Hawks vs. Camels 4:30 at Truist Field in High Point
Friday March 12:Falcons vs. Rockies 4:30pm at Ed Price Field in High Point
