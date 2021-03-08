**********HiToms Baseball Spring High School Baseball Classic Schedule for Week #2***********

Monday March 8:Camels vs. Rockies 4:30pm at Truist Field in High Point

Tuesday March 9:Wildcats vs. HiToms 4:30pm at Truist Field in High Point

Wednesday March 10:Nighthawks vs. Falcons 4:30pm at Truist Field in High Point

Thursday March 11:FHE Hawks vs. Camels 4:30 at Truist Field in High Point

Friday March 12:Falcons vs. Rockies 4:30pm at Ed Price Field in High Point