HPU MSOC Panthers Put on Impressive Performance in Win Over Radford

Site: High Point, N.C. (Vert Stadium)

Score: High Point 4, Radford 1

Records: High Point (4-1, 2-0), Radford (2-3, 1-2)

Next HPU Event: Saturday, March 13th, — vs Campbell (Buies Creek, N.C.)

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point University men’s soccer team beat Radford in a dominant Fashion on Sunday (March 7th) night. MD Myers led the way in scoring for HPU as tonight’s performance marked the fourth game this season he has scored two goals in a game.

“We were excellent tonight, we were dominant in every category”, Coach Zach Haines said after the 4-1 win over Radford. “The most impressive thing about the guys tonight was that they responded. We did not have our best performance and obviously did not get the result at Liberty so we talked all week about responding, being resilient, making sure that we came out with the right approach and the right mentality. We were at it from the very beginning, we were fantastic tonight so I am really proud of the result, of course anytime you can get a result in the Big South but the way we did it was really impressive. Particularly coming off of a little bit of adversity last week.”

The Panthers struck first in the 14th minute as Alex Abril finished a through ball that perfectly split two defenders played by Myers. Abril sprinted over to the sideline as he was greeted by an ecstatic group of teammates as he gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead.

The Panthers broke through again in the 29th minute after Davis Biggerstaff played a ball to Myers who drove a low, hard shot and placed it perfectly in the bottom right corner to put HPU up 2-0.

HPU came out in the second half just as strong as the Panthers added another one to the board in the 50th minute. Lalas Ayertey found Sebastian Chalbaud in the middle of the field, who then played a through ball to Myers as he finished the breakaway opportunity. Myers has now scored a brace in four out of the five games for HPU this season.

High Point found their fourth of the night in the 67th minute after Ayertey played a long ball behind the defensive line to Abril by himself on the right side. Abril found Chalbaud across the goal as he bent the ball around the goalie hitting the upper ninety to give the Panthers a 4-0 lead.

Radford was able to find a goal in the last minute of the game.

With the win The Panthers improve to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big South.

UP NEXT: High Point looks to continue their strong start in conference play as they travel to Buies Creek to face the Camels on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Campbell University.