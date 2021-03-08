Kiara Johnson Posts Career-high as Greensboro College Women’s Basketball Falls to Methodist University in Season Finale, 79-69

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.—Greensboro College’s Kiara Johnson posted a career-high 18 points as the Pride dropped a Monday evening USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) contest to Methodist University, 79-69, in both team’s season finale.

Both teams played a tight first quarter with the Pride seizing momentum in the final two minutes as they closed the period on a 7-0 run to claim an 18-12 lead. Greensboro held Methodist to just three field goals in the first quarter, but the Monarchs held a 17-10 rebounding advantage.

Methodist cut the run and built one of their leads as they claimed a five-point lead with 5:23 left to go in the second quarter. A 6-0 run for the Pride over the next two minutes put Greensboro ahead by one with 3:20 remaining in the period. The Pride held on to a one-possession lead for the remainder of the period until the 0:19 mark of the period when Methodist went up two. Greensboro tied the score on a Lauren Livingston jumper to close the half.

Methodist grew their third-quarter lead as large as five points 4:11 into the period, but then the Pride countered with a 7-0 run that led up to the 3:45 mark of the period. Both sides exchanged the lead three more times before Methodist claimed a three-point lead with ten seconds remaining.

Methodist’s Kadie Snipes scored eight-straight Methodist points to open the fourth quarter to give the Monarchs their largest lead at nine points. The Pride closed in on the Monarchs and cut the lead down to three points with 4:14 remaining, but could go no further as Methodist extended their lead in the final minutes on the way to the win.

The Pride shot 42.6 percent from the field while Methodist shot 41.2 percent.

The Monarchs out-rebounded the Pride, 44-33, and held a 12-5 edge in second-chance points. Greensboro held a 13-10 edge in fast break points.

Johnson’s 18 points came on seven-for-16 shooting. She also added three assists and three steals. Briana Milton posted a career-high 15 points on seven-for-ten shooting while adding nine rebounds with three blocks. Livingston posted 12 points and added a career-high eight assists.

Snipes led the Monarchs with 16 points. Aniyah Tate came off the bench to post a double-double 15 points and ten rebounds.

The Pride finish the season with a 6-9 overall record and 6-8 mark in USA South play.

###WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director