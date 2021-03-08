New High School Football Power Rankings for this Week from NCPreps.com
From Chris Hughes, at NCPreps.com….Grimsley at #6 this week in the 4-A Rankings…Glenn at #10 and West Forsyth at #11…
Here are @NCPreps the 4A Power Rankings following Week 2. @VanceCougarsFB still number 1 followed by @FbRichmond, @butlerbulldogs, and @football_cghsnc. @TheLake_FB and @Pinecrestpats big movers this week. pic.twitter.com/RG02QyFLr5
— Chris Hughes (@ChrisHughesNC) March 8, 2021
Dudley at #10 in the 3-A Rankings and the Northern Guilford Nighthawks are at #14….Eastern Alamance in at #9 and Western Alamance at #12….Northern Guilford at Eastern Alamance this coming Friday night….The Mount Tabor Spartans are way up at #3 in the rankings…
Here are @NCPreps the 3A Power Rankings following Week 2. @BigDubFootball back on top followed by @HavelockTD and @TaborFootball. @Catholic_FB didn't drop far and @NGHSFB made their debut along with @Pirates_Topsail and @GCreekAthletics. pic.twitter.com/FIx1GHzmfc
— Chris Hughes (@ChrisHughesNC) March 8, 2021
Haven’t seen any 2-A rankings posted so far for this week, from Chris Hughes and NCPreps.com……
The 1-A rankings show a near-by East Surry Cardinals team at #6…
Here are @NCPreps the 1A Power Rankings following Week 2. @TarboroFootball back on top with @MurphyHighDogs, @JohnAHolmesHS, @RobbinsvilleHS, @MHSFBall19, and @ES_CardinalsFB. @rosewoodfball, @wspafootball, and @RiversideAD, @ECMarinerFB also big movers. pic.twitter.com/dUNQQadVMF
— Chris Hughes (@ChrisHughesNC) March 8, 2021
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.