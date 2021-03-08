New High School Football Power Rankings for this Week from NCPreps.com

Posted by Andy Durham on March 8, 2021 at 11:59 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

From Chris Hughes, at NCPreps.com….Grimsley at #6 this week in the 4-A Rankings…Glenn at #10 and West Forsyth at #11…

Dudley at #10 in the 3-A Rankings and the Northern Guilford Nighthawks are at #14….Eastern Alamance in at #9 and Western Alamance at #12….Northern Guilford at Eastern Alamance this coming Friday night….The Mount Tabor Spartans are way up at #3 in the rankings…

Haven’t seen any 2-A rankings posted so far for this week, from Chris Hughes and NCPreps.com……

The 1-A rankings show a near-by East Surry Cardinals team at #6…

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top