New High School Football Power Rankings for this Week from NCPreps.com

From Chris Hughes, at NCPreps.com….Grimsley at #6 this week in the 4-A Rankings…Glenn at #10 and West Forsyth at #11…

Dudley at #10 in the 3-A Rankings and the Northern Guilford Nighthawks are at #14….Eastern Alamance in at #9 and Western Alamance at #12….Northern Guilford at Eastern Alamance this coming Friday night….The Mount Tabor Spartans are way up at #3 in the rankings…

Haven’t seen any 2-A rankings posted so far for this week, from Chris Hughes and NCPreps.com……

The 1-A rankings show a near-by East Surry Cardinals team at #6…