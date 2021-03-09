Elon’s DiFatta Named CAA WLAX Defensive Player of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. — The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) announced on Tuesday, March 9 that Elon women’s lacrosse goalie Paulina DiFatta has been named the CAA Defensive Player of the Week.

For the first time in program history, Elon upset then #12 James Madison 6-5 last week to improve to 2-0 on the season and record the program’s fifth all-time win against nationally-ranked opponents. DiFatta (2-0) recorded eight saves over the course of the game, facing 13 shots on goal for a .615 save percentage. The redshirt senior helped keep the Dukes off the board through the first 24 minutes of the game.

Elon will next face Radford tomorrow, March 10, at Rudd Field. Game time is set for 5 p.m.