Elon’s Munford Named 2020-21 CAA Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year

RICHMOND, Va. — The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) announced on Tuesday, March 9 that senior Saadia Munford has been named the CAA Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the 2020-21 season. Munford is the first Elon women’s basketball player to earn the honor.

“Saadia has been exemplary both on and off the court,” said head coach Charlotte Smith. “This award is a testament to her hard work and dedication not only to basketball but academics as well. As a leader on our team, she has emulated behaviors that each member of our team should strive for. We are super proud of Saadia.”

Munford currently holds a 3.4 grade point average. During her time at Elon, the marketing and finance major made the Dean’s List twice and was a member of the AD’s Honor Roll five times.

On the court, Munford holds a .488 field goal percentage, ranking third on the team. She’s also second in points per game (9.9), assists (39) and free throw percentage (.868) in addition to being tied with Ariana Nance for second in percentage from deep at .375 (6-16).