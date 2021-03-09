Greensboro American Legion Baseball Tryouts

GREENSBORO AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL TRYOUT

The Greensboro Red Wings are beginning to build their Senior American Legion Baseball roster for the summer of 2021.

We will be holding a tryout this Saturday March 13 from Noon to 3pm at Deep River Park. We have a great group of players returning from last season, but we are looking for more talent to add to the 2021 team.

All high school players in the Greensboro area are encouraged to come out.

If you are interested but cannot make it on Saturday, please email Jim Goard, the Red Wings Athletic Director, at jim@jimgoard.com.

He will make sure to make arrangements to have you evaluated at another time.