Greensboro College Places Seventh, Davis Reynolds Third at the End of the Savannah Invitational

SAVANNAH, Ga.—-Greensboro College’s Davis Reynolds finished in a three-way tie for third-place at four-under-par as the Pride claimed seventh with a team score of 886 at the end of the 54-hole Savannah Invitational hosted by Berry College at The Club at Savannah Harbor.

Reynolds posted an even-par 72 in his final-round effort. Reynolds alternated birdies and bogeys through the first four holes on his way to an even-par front nine. Reynolds posted an even-par back-nine score, recording pars on all nine holes including the 585-yard par-five 13th hole. Reynolds was nine-shots off leader James Mishoe of cross-town rival Guilford College and eight shots off of second-place finisher Cameron Starr of LaGrange College.

Connor Brown remained steady on the individual leaderboard, posting a one-over-par 73 in his final-round effort. Brown posted a one-under-par back-nine score as he birdied the par-five 13th hole, the longest hole on the course. Brown tallied three birdies total with two on the front nine.

Troy Stribling Jr. remained tied with Brown in a tie for 29th place overall, also posting a final-round 74. He birdied five holes on the day, including three on the back nine. Stribling Jr. posted a birdie on the par-five, 530-yard eleventh hole, and on the par-four, 422-yard 16th hole.

Zane Smith rounded out the Pride’s final-round effort with a final-round 73 for the third-lowest Greensboro score on the day as the Pride tallied an 18-hole total of 293. The Pride were one stroke from a tie at sixth place with Averett University and eleven strokes off a top-five finish where Piedmont placed with a team score of 875. Methodist University fired a nine-under-par effort as a team to overtake Guilford and Huntingdon College with a total 54-hole score of 856.

The Pride now moves on to the Hampden-Sydney Tiger Invitational, taking place at Forest Creek Country Club in Pinehurst, N.C. this Saturday and Sunday.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director