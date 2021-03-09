Greensboro College Places Seventh, Davis Reynolds Third at the End of the Savannah Invitational
SAVANNAH, Ga.—-Greensboro College’s Davis Reynolds finished in a three-way tie for third-place at four-under-par as the Pride claimed seventh with a team score of 886 at the end of the 54-hole Savannah Invitational hosted by Berry College at The Club at Savannah Harbor.
Reynolds posted an even-par 72 in his final-round effort. Reynolds alternated birdies and bogeys through the first four holes on his way to an even-par front nine. Reynolds posted an even-par back-nine score, recording pars on all nine holes including the 585-yard par-five 13th hole. Reynolds was nine-shots off leader James Mishoe of cross-town rival Guilford College and eight shots off of second-place finisher Cameron Starr of LaGrange College.
Connor Brown remained steady on the individual leaderboard, posting a one-over-par 73 in his final-round effort. Brown posted a one-under-par back-nine score as he birdied the par-five 13th hole, the longest hole on the course. Brown tallied three birdies total with two on the front nine.
Troy Stribling Jr. remained tied with Brown in a tie for 29th place overall, also posting a final-round 74. He birdied five holes on the day, including three on the back nine. Stribling Jr. posted a birdie on the par-five, 530-yard eleventh hole, and on the par-four, 422-yard 16th hole.
Zane Smith rounded out the Pride’s final-round effort with a final-round 73 for the third-lowest Greensboro score on the day as the Pride tallied an 18-hole total of 293. The Pride were one stroke from a tie at sixth place with Averett University and eleven strokes off a top-five finish where Piedmont placed with a team score of 875. Methodist University fired a nine-under-par effort as a team to overtake Guilford and Huntingdon College with a total 54-hole score of 856.
The Pride now moves on to the Hampden-Sydney Tiger Invitational, taking place at Forest Creek Country Club in Pinehurst, N.C. this Saturday and Sunday.
### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###
Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.