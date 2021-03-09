Guilford’s Mishoe Captures Individual Crown at Men’s Golf’s Savannah Invitational

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Guilford senior men’s golfer James Mishoe earned his fourth collegiate individual crown on Tuesday, March 9th, when he captured The Savannah Invitational with a 13-under-par score of 203 (65-67-71). Mishoe was joined among Top-15 finishers by teammate Addison Manring, who was tied for 12th with an even par score.

Guilford tied Huntingdon College for second at the two-day, three-round event, and finishing 3-under-par with a score of 861 following rounds of 286, 287 and 288. Methodist took home the team championship with an 8-under-par score of 856 (290-287-279). The two-day, three-round tournament was played at Savannah Harbor Golf Resort which featured a par 72, 6,845-yard course.

Mishoe began the tournament with a 7-under-par score of 65, completing the first round of play with an eagle at 11 and seven birdies. He followed that by carding five birdies in the second round, which placed him at 12-under-par at the close of play Monday. His final round scorecard included three birdies and 13 pars, as he held off a charging Cameron Starr (LaGrange), who closed second with a 12-under-par score of 204.

Manring opened play at the event with a 1-over-par score of 73, coming through with two birdies in the first round. He ended the second round of play with a 71, converting three birdies and 13 pars along the way. His final round 72 came by virtue of 14 pars and two birdies, which came on the fourth and sixth holes.

Guilford’s Sam Davidson finished in a four-way tie for 25th at the event with a 6-over-par score of 222 (73-75-74). Davidson, competing in first collegiate tournament, opened play with a score of 73 that included three birdies and 11 pars. His second round score of 75 came by virtue of three birdies and 11 pars. In the third round he birdied the first and 11th holes and added 12 pars to finish with a 74.

Jack Lee began his senior season with a 39th-place finish, closing 10-over-par with a score of 226 (75-74-77). Lee started the two-day event with a first round 75, which included three birdies, and closed out second round action with a 2-over-par 74 after carding three birdies on the front nine. In the final round he posted a 5-over-par 77, emerging with 11 pars and a birdie.

Louis Lambert completed the Guilford scorecard with a 58th-place finish that came by virtue of a score of 234 (82-81-71). Lambert’s first round included 10 birdies and his second consisted of nine pars and a birdie, which came on the fourth hole. His best score of the tournament came in the third round, where he finished with a 71 after carding three birdies and 14 pars over the course of the day.

The Quakers continue their spring schedule on March 13-14 when they take part in the Tiger Invitational at Forest Creek in Pinehurst, N.C.