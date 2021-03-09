Report says former Kansas Football Coach hosted Female Students at LSU-area condo

from www.espn.com:

Les Miles is out as Kansas’ head football coach three days after he was placed on administrative leave amid accusations of inappropriate behavior toward female students during his head-coaching tenure at LSU.

Kansas athletic director Jeff Long on Friday said the university would be conducting a full review to determine the appropriate steps on Miles’ future, and late Monday evening announced that they had “mutually agreed to part ways.”

KU puts Miles on leave; Miles lawyer says ‘unfair’

Miles firing suggested in ’13, LSU inquiry reveals

from the National Football Post, by way of YardBarker.com/www.yardbarker.com:

Miles reprimanded for misconduct in LSU inquiry

“I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program,” Long said in a statement. “There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program.”

LSU was so concerned by the behavior of former football coach Les Miles when it came to female students that it reprimanded him, ordered him to stop being alone with them and told him to no longer hire the young women to babysit his children, USA Today reported last Thursday.

The newspaper said the findings are included in a 2013 internal investigative report released by LSU on Thursday — a report it sued the university to get.

The document includes allegations of Miles sending text messages to the young women, taking them to his condominium and making them feel uncomfortable in general. In one case, he is reported to have kissed a student and offered to take her to a hotel, all while telling her that he could assist her in her career.

Miles denies the allegations, his attorney, Peter Ginsberg, said.

The investigation didn’t uncover a sexual relationship with any of the women. For his part, Miles said he was serving as a mentor to the students.

Last week, The Advocate reported Miles had settled with at least one woman who accused him of sexual harassment. Reached then by the local newspaper, Miles said, “That’s not true.”

USA Today’s reporting on sexual misconduct within the athletic department at LSU caused the university to contract with outside law firm Husch Blackwell to audit roughly 60 sexual misconduct cases from 2016 to 2018.

He was 114-34 in 11-plus seasons at LSU. His team won the BCS national championship in 2007 and was the national runner-up in 2011. He won 10 or more games on seven occasions with the Tigers.

His last 10-win season occurred in 2013.

Miles was 19-10 over his final two-plus seasons and was fired after a 2-2 start in 2016. He coached at Oklahoma State prior to LSU.

He is one of only six active coaches to have won an NCAA championship, joining Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney, Jimbo Fisher, Mack Brown and Ed Orgeron.