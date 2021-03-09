Where to find the ACC Basketball Tournament Games on the Radio???

*****A look at the radio stations that will be carrying the games and what else they will be carrying…….*****

600AM WSJS:No games, but they will have the regular Sports Hub Shows, with Adam Gold from 12-3 and Josh Graham, from 3-7 talking ACC Basketball in full detail….

620 the Buzz:On board for ALL the Duke games from the IMG/Learfield College Network. Flagship station from Durham, N.C. The Duke Blue Devils are here and have been for about the last 50 years…

920AM WPCM: Part of the Triad Sports Hub, with the aforementioned Adam Gold, Alec Campbell and Josh Graham carrying the basketball talk…..

1150AM WBAG: All games on with the Tar Heel Sports Network. Jones Angell, Eric Montross and Dave Nathan at the helm. They will use the Duke Network for the Blue Devil games only…Joe Gray and his crew have been very steady, going this same route over the past several seasons….UNC and Duke are Here, with UNC getting first priority and Duke right in behind them, as they become available….

1200AM WSML:Chuck Marsh and LeAnne Petty crank up at this spot on the dial, with the Chuck and LeAnne Show, that used to air on 93.1 the Wolf….Tom Britt from WGHP FOX 8 is here with news…Used to be a part of the Triad Sports Network, with Dave Glenn and other sports men, but now pure Country Music, with “The Maverick”…

1230AM WMFR: Still a part of the Sports Hub, and serving High Point…

1260AM WKXR: Used to be with N.C. State, but that was as of late, and now no more…This is the sister station to 700 AM, WZOO, ‘The Zoo’….Busta Brown is the top draw on ‘The ZOO’….

1320AM WCOG:Used to be part of the Sports Hub, but now part of the WTOB Network, with Golden Music Hits from the past and zeroing in on the 60’s and 70’s Classic Hits…Three station simulcast with 1320 WCOG, 1470 WWBG, and 980 WTOB…

1360AM WCHL: Tar Heel Sports Network…All games LIVE in Chapel Hill proper….This is one of your “Heritage Radio Stations”, once led by Jim Heavner and Woody Durham…UNC Tar Heels are here….The Tar Heel Sports Network featuring Jones Angell, Eric Montross and Dave Nathan, now at the helm…

1400AM:WKEW carries the Wake Forest Sports Network from IMG/Learfield….…Stan Cotton and Mark Friedinger….Wake Forest basketball is here…

1440AM:Had been carrying Tar Heel Sports Network for many years, but now offering Spiritual Music…

94.5 FM:Tar Heel Sports Network…..”Home of the Heels”…..UNC is Here in the Triad…..I think they are still calling this station, WPTI…A talker by day(Home of RUSH) and let’s play sports when the Heels are on the court/field…Will carry ALL UNC games during the tournament….Jones Angell, Eric Montross and Dave Nathan with the call….

98.1 FM WBRF Galax…..Stan Cotten and The Dinger/Mark Friedinger doing the announcing. Stan and Mark….WAKE FOREST is Here…This station is a favorite of many in the Triad, since they have that old Bluegrass/Country feeling to their musical message…

98.3 FM the Hispanic LaRaza: They will carry the Duke games only….(Duke games in English with no translation necessary.) Bob Harris was the voice of the Duke Blue Devils for many years….

105.7 FM WVBZ:N.C. State games only in the Triad…N.C. STATE is here….Gary Hahn and Tony Haynes with the call…Gary and Tony have been teaming up for many years with this broadcast team, and before they were doing the announcing, Wally Ausley and Gary Dornberg had the call of N.C. State Wolfpack basketball…